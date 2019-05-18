FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras is hit by the bat as Chicago Cubs' Ian Happ follows through on a swing during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 27, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)
Catcher Contreras hit in the head
A girl looks at the phots of Ukrainian soldiers killed in the county's war against Russia, at the Wall of Remembrance in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Russia-Ukraine war

It was Maryland that inspired ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads’

By CHRIS KALTENBACH
 
Share

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — Next time you hear John Denver warbling “Take Me Home, Country Roads” — or hear the group Spank perform it in the trailer for the video game Fallout 76, a version that has become a hit and an earworm over the past year or so since it came out — keep in mind that it wasn’t anywhere in West Virginia that inspired the massive hit, but rather a road in Montgomery County.

Songwriter Bill Danoff, in a 1997 article he wrote for The Washington Post (in tribute to Denver, who’d just died), said he had begun writing the song while driving to a family reunion along Clopper Road, near Gaithersburg. He and his future wife, Taffy Nivert, completed the song in December 1970 with Denver’s help. “Back then,” Danoff wrote, Clopper Road “was still a country road.” (It isn’t anymore, apparently, thanks to development over the past 49 years.)

The three premiered the song the following night at Washington, D.C.'s The Cellar Door, where Denver was headlining (Danoff and Nivert, performing under the name Fat City, were his opening act). “When we first sang the song together,” Danoff wrote, “it seemed as though the audience would never stop applauding. Next show, same thing. We knew we had a hit.”

Wrote Denver, in “Take Me Home,” his 1994 autobiography, “In the wee hours of the morning, sometime between Christmas and New Year’s Eve, in their basement apartment in Washington, D.C., we wrote ‘Take Me Home, Country Roads.’ It became my first Number One record.”

Other news
England's Keira Walsh center sits on the pitch after an injury during the Women's World Cup Group D soccer match between England and Denmark at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
Walsh’s injury against Denmark could further deplete England’s Women’s World Cup roster
Jessica Nunez, the mother of a girl who went missing days before her 15th birthday in 2019, listens as Glendale police Sgt. Patrick Beaumler speaks during a press conference on the first anniversary of her daughter's disappearance on Sept. 15, 2020, at Glendale Regional Public Safety Training Center in Glendale, Ariz. Authorities announced Wednesday, July 26, 2023, that Nunez's daughter walked into a small-town police station in Montana this week. (The Arizona Republic via AP)
Arizona mom never stopped looking for her missing daughter. She showed up 4 years later in Montana
FILE - Colorado coach Deion Sanders, left, leads longtime supporter Peggy Coppom to kick the football before the team's spring practice NCAA college football game April 22, 2023, in Boulder, Colo. Coppom, 98, said she's excited about Colorado's return to the Big 12 in 2024. She has attended Colorado football games since 1940. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Big 12 not quite the same, but it feels like home to a 98-year-old Colorado fan

No word on why Maryland lost out to West Virginia in the lyrics. Perhaps “Maryland” just doesn’t sound as pastoral as its western neighbor. More likely, the three syllables that combine for our state’s name just don’t fit the meter the songwriters had worked out.

(Some sources suggest Denver considered using “Massachusetts” instead of “West Virginia.” Good thing he didn’t, or crazed Red Sox fans might be singing it between innings. An ode to Massachusetts also would never have been named a state song of West Virginia, a status “Take Me Home, County Roads” has enjoyed since 2014.)

Denver, of course, went on to great fame and popularity, not the least sign of which is the continuing presence of his version of “Thank God I’m a Country Boy” during the seventh-inning stretch at Orioles games. He died in an October 1997 plane crash in Northern California.

Danoff and Nivert married in 1972. Four years later, as two of the four members of Starland Vocal Band, they had a number-one hit with “Afternoon Delight,” which, thankfully, no state has embraced as its signature song.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com