Cop accused of trying to meet ‘teen’ for sex freed from jail

WALDWICK, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey police officer who allegedly tried to set up a sexual encounter with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl has been freed until his trial.

Peter Tuchol Jr. was suspended from the Ridgewood police department following his arrest Monday at his Waldwick home. He’s charged with luring, attempted sexual assault, attempted child endangerment and three drug charges.

A judge ruled Thursday that the 28-year-old Tuchol could be freed as long as he abided by several conditions, including restrictions on using the internet.

Authorities say an undercover detective posing as the teen started having online conversations with Tuchol last week.

Brian Potter, Tuchol’s attorney, called his client a “terrific cop” who has won multiple citations. But Potter declined to comment on the evidence presented by Bergen County prosecutors.