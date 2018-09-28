FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Denver removes homeless storage units lived in by people

 
Share

DENVER (AP) — Denver officials have removed large outdoor storage containers set up last year for homeless people after discovering that people were living inside them.

The city paid $30,000 for 10 4-by-6-foot (1-by-2-meter) containers meant to give homeless people a safe place to store clothing and other possessions.

But the city decided to do away with the containers for now because people were staying in the unventilated units day and night, Chris Conner, director of the city’s Denver Road Home homelessness agency, told The Denver Post.

Some units near the Denver Rescue Mission shelter and facilities run by other nonprofit groups serving the homeless were damaged and vandalized and there were unconfirmed reports of narcotics sales and allegations of prostitution inside the containers, Conner said.

Other news
Air travelers make their way through the Nashville International Airport Tuesday, July 25, 2023 in Nashville, Tenn. A new Tennessee law that installs a state takeover of the board that oversees Nashville's airport has created confusion about who is actually running the facility. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Who’s in charge of Nashville’s airport? US and Tennessee officials disagree under a new state law
Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco, left, during a media conference ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps racetrack in Spa, Belgium, Thursday, July 27, 2023. The Belgian Formula One Grand Prix will take place on Sunday. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)
Leclerc asks for patience from F1 drivers as rain threatens to hit Belgian GP at Spa
Colombia's Linda Caicedo, left, and South Korea's JI So-yun compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Colombia and South Korea at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Training video spurs concern for Colombia’s Caicedo ahead of Women’s World Cup match versus Germany

“There was a feeling that they had crossed a threshold and were making the area less stable and safe for people,” Conner said.

Homeless advocate Ray Lyall said he was not surprised by people lived in the containers.

“If it’s cold, it’s wet, I’d have slept in those things, too,” he said. “I can’t blame them for that.”

The city is talking to a nonprofit group about moving the containers to another location that would likely be gated and only available to homeless people who are seeking jobs, Conner said.

Nonprofit groups and at least one business offer lockers for homeless people to use, some of them funded by the city. But they tend to be smaller and usually require people to check in with staffers before accessing them.

The restaurant Sexy Pizza has four school-style lockers for homeless people outside its location near downtown Denver. Kayvan Khalatbari, a mayoral candidate who holds a stake in the business, said having the lockers in a residential area seems to have helped.

“You have more eyes on these around the day,” he said. “We haven’t had a single issue in almost a year that these have been installed.”

___

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com