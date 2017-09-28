FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
2nd person dies after fiery semi crash along Interstate 80

 
JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a second person has died after a fiery crash involving three semis along Interstate 80 southwest of Chicago.

The Tuesday morning crash shut down all eastbound lanes of Interstate 80 near Joliet. Illinois State Police say two FedEx trucks were on the right shoulder, where one truck broke down and the driver of another truck stopped to help. A third semi rear-ended them.

Authorities say all three trucks caught fire.

The Will County coroner’s office says 50-year-old Sami Guzick of Joliet was pronounced dead at the scene. State police say two men were seriously injured. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Wednesday that one of them died at a hospital of burns, but the man’s name wasn’t immediately released.

The crash is under investigation.