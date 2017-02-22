2 Kansas administrators charged with failing to report abuse

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
LA CYGNE, Kan. (AP) — Two Kansas school administrators have been charged with failing to report suspected child abuse involving a former teacher who is accused of having sex with at least one student.

Prairie View High School principal Tim Weis and former Prairie View School District superintendent Chris Kleidotsy were charged Tuesday in Linn County. They are accused of not reporting potential sex crimes involving Keaten Krell, a former English teacher and head girls’ basketball coach at Prairie View High School in the eastern Kansas town of La Cygne. Krell was charged in May with 20 counts of unlawful sexual relations.

School administrators are required by law to report suspicions of child abuse.

Weis and Kleidotsy have been released on bond. A woman who answered the phone at Weis’ home Wednesday hung up on an Associated Press reporter seeking comment. Neither Kleidotsy nor Krell had listed numbers.

Kleidotsy was named the superintendent for the Tonganoxie district in May. The Tonganoxie board of education said in a statement that it has suspended Kleidosty with pay pending further action.

Rex Bollinger, the current superintendent of the Prairie View district, said in a statement that a staff member charged with failing to report abuse was placed on administrative leave, but he didn’t name the employee. Bollinger stressed that safety of students “will continue to be the number one priority for the district.”

Neither Weis nor Kleidotsy have attorneys, according to court records. Krell’s attorney, Burton Harding, was out of the office Wednesday afternoon and not available for comment.