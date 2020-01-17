Snow, freezing rain rake eastern Nebraska on Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A winter weather system moving across the country is dropping snow, sleet and freezing rain on central and eastern Nebraska.

Most schools in eastern Nebraska canceled classes and activities for Friday ahead of the storm system as residents awoke to a blanket of snow and wind chills well below zero.

The National Weather Service issued winter weather advisory for much of eastern Nebraska into central parts of the state that will remain in effect until early Saturday morning, while Dakota and Dixon counties in Nebraska’s northeastern corner were under a blizzard warning.

Several inches of snow fell in areas Friday morning and was expected to turn to sleet and freezing rain by afternoon. Officials warned motorists to use extreme caution on the roads, even as officials in the region reported numerous accidents on slick roads.