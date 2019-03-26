Romania seizes more than ton of cocaine; 2 arrested

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian authorities have seized more than a ton of high-grade cocaine stashed on a boat that capsized in the Danube Delta.

Police hauled bags of cocaine, with an estimated street value of 300 million euros ($338 million), on Tuesday outside the agency that investigates organized crime in the Romanian capital.

Felix Banila, chief prosecutor at the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism, said officers found the cocaine on March 22 wrapped in balloons next to a capsized boat in the eastern town of Sfantu Gheorghe. The find came days after they found a similar packet of cocaine in the area that had fallen off a truck.

Banila said the drugs had arrived by sea and were passing through Romania. Authorities have detained two Serbian men.