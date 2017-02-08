Feds say construction company owner paid for city contracts

ATLANTA (AP) — A second construction company owner has been accused of conspiring to pay bribes to get contracts with the city of Atlanta.

Federal prosecutors in Atlanta say 64-year-old Charles P. Richards Jr. of Tucker has been arraigned on conspiratorial bribery charges. He’s accused of conspiring with Elvin R. Mitchell Jr. to buy lucrative construction-related contracts.

Federal prosecutors say that from 2010 to August 2015 Richards paid more than $185,000 to get contracts and that he believed some of the money would be paid to city officials with influence over the contracting process.

It was not immediately clear whether Richards had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to similar charges last month.