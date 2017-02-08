Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Feds say construction company owner paid for city contracts

 
Share

ATLANTA (AP) — A second construction company owner has been accused of conspiring to pay bribes to get contracts with the city of Atlanta.

Federal prosecutors in Atlanta say 64-year-old Charles P. Richards Jr. of Tucker has been arraigned on conspiratorial bribery charges. He’s accused of conspiring with Elvin R. Mitchell Jr. to buy lucrative construction-related contracts.

Federal prosecutors say that from 2010 to August 2015 Richards paid more than $185,000 to get contracts and that he believed some of the money would be paid to city officials with influence over the contracting process.

It was not immediately clear whether Richards had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

Mitchell pleaded guilty to similar charges last month.