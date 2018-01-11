FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Man shot to death in northern Wyoming, 1 arrest made

 
SHERIDAN, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming police have arrested a 33-year-old man while investigating the shooting death of another man in Sheridan.

The Sheridan Police Department says it took Christopher M. Labuy into custody Wednesday night.

The Sheridan Press reports that police were called about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday about a shooting at an apartment building where they found the victim.

The name of the victim was not immediately released.

Labuy will make his initial appearance in Sheridan County Circuit Court but a date has not been set Thursday afternoon. In addition, there was no immediate information on whether Labuy had an attorney.

