Missing woman found dead in Moline, boyfriend dead at hotel

MOLINE, Ill. (AP) — Northwestern Illinois police say a woman missing for weeks has been found dead at the home she shared with her boyfriend, who later apparently killed himself at a hotel.

Moline Police Chief Darren Gault says officers found 37-year-old Jordan Burroughs’ body Thursday in the garage of a home she had shared with 38-year-old Kyle L. Dykeman.

He says the mother of two, whom relatives last heard from in late October, had been dead for some time. An autopsy was expected to be performed Friday.

An arrest warrant was issued Thursday evening for Dykeman for first-degree murder and concealment of a homicidal death.

Police had Dykeman under surveillance and asked Davenport, Iowa, police to arrest him at a hotel, but they found him dead in his room from an apparent suicide.