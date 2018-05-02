FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
New baby orca seen in Washington state with whale family

 
HOOD CANAL, Wash. (AP) — There’s a new baby orca whale hanging out in the Hood Canal area of Washington state.

A whale-watching group, Puget Sound Express, says it spotted on Monday a healthy newborn calf with the whale pod known as the T65As.

The family of six is led by a mother whale, the leader of the pod who has had five orca calves since she was born in 1986.

The transient orcas hunt for harbor seals and sea lions for food.

The whale-watchers say some of the younger orcas were spotted leading some hunts.