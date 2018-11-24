FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Family of Bend man killed by neighbor sues shooter’s estate

 
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed against the estate of a Bend man who was shot and killed after he fatally shot his neighbor.

The Bulletin reports the family of Kyle Adams filed a wrongful death suit this week in Deschutes County Circuit Court against the estate of Tyler Herrick, seeking up to $10 million in economic and emotional damages.

Authorities say Herrick had entered Adams’ bedroom armed with an AR-15, speaking “unintelligible gibberish” last month. He eventually left Adams’ house.

About an hour later, a bullet flew through the window and struck Adams in the face.

Authorities say his roommate Brennan Pebbles grabbed a handgun and killed Herrick.

The lawsuit claims that intoxicants or controlled substances might have played a role in the shooting of Adams.

___

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com