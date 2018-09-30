FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Life in prison for murderer in 2016 shooting at Reno park

 
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 35-year-old northern Nevada man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2016 fatal shooting at a south Reno park.

Anthony Galbrait was sentenced Friday by a Washoe County District judge after he pleaded guilty in August to first-degree murder in the death of 45-year-old Ralph Lopez.

He’ll have to serve a minimum of 20 years before he can be considered for parole.

Prosecutors say Galbraith sent threatening text messages to Lopez and asked him to meet him at Yori Park in February 2016.

They say Galbraith shot him three times with a 9mm handgun and fled in a previously stolen vehicle.

Police found Lopez lying with gunshot wounds at a Kietzke Lane trailer park.

Officers tracked Galbraith in the stolen vehicle the next day and arrested him.