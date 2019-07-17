FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
British manufacturer Portmeirion buys Nambé for $12 million

 
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A Santa Fe-based company known for its polished aluminum alloy kitchenware and home decor has been acquired by a British manufacturer and worldwide distributor for $12 million.

Portmeirion Group’s purchase of Nambé LLC from the Hillenbrand family closed Tuesday, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported .

Portmeirion CEO Lawrence Bryan said he has known of Nambé for a long time and first thought of acquiring it about 15 years ago.

“I always enjoyed their design ethic. It’s very contemporary, very chic. They never abandoned their central vision,” he said.

The sale included the Nambé headquarters building in Santa Fe, all rights and intellectual property and a distribution center in nearby Española.

The New Mexico operation will remain essentially unchanged, and Nambé's 89 local employees will not be affected by the new ownership, according to Bryan and Nambé CEO Bill Robedee, who recently was promoted to president of Portmeirion Group USA.

Nambé brings in $18 million in annual revenue, with its products available at several Nambé stores in New Mexico, one in Arizona and through other retailers in the U.S. such as Bloomingdale’s, Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

Bryan said Nambé products will start appearing on the shelves of Portmeirion’s 11 British shops in the coming months and other Nambé stores are likely to open elsewhere in the U.S.

Nambé was founded as Nambé Mills in 1951 by Pauline Cable in Pojoaque. The company’s foundry was moved to Santa Fe following a fire in 1976. A few years later, it was bought by the Hillenbrand family.

Until about 10 years ago, Nambé's signature aluminum alloy products were manufactured in New Mexico. Now, Robedee said such merchandise is produced in India, while wooden items are made in Thailand and stainless steel flatware in Vietnam.

Robedee joined Nambé in 2014 to reposition the company to tackle what he called a “retail apocalypse.” A large part of his mission has been to strengthen Nambé's online presence.

He said online sales have about doubled in the past five years, with the Nambé site making up 12% of all sales and online purchases through retail partners amounting to about 60% of sales.

Nambé was Portmeirion’s first purchase outside the U.K., Bryan said. Along with the Portmeirion brand of housewares, the company owns dinnerware makers Spode and Royal Worcester, candle-maker Wax Lyrical, and niche kitchen accessories firm Pimpernel.