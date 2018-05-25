FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Authorities: Family pit bull attacks, kills 6-year-old boy

 
ALTOONA, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a pit bull has attacked and killed a 6-year-old boy in Pennsylvania.

The Blair County coroner says the child died of blunt-force trauma from the dog attack that occurred just before 6 p.m. Thursday in Lakemont.

Family friend Rick Vaughan, tells The Altoona Mirror the boy’s father heard the mother screaming and found the dog on top of the boy. The father pulled the dog away, but the child succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities say the dog that killed the boy is now dead, but they haven’t disclosed further details about its death. The family also asked police to take a second dog from the home for an undisclosed reason.

The boy’s name has not been released.