The Latest: Mayor says park protests won’t be like Mauna Kea

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

The Latest: Mayor says park protests won’t be like Mauna Kea

 
Share

HONOLULU (AP) — The Latest on arrests of protesters blocking access to a park that Honolulu officials want to redevelop (all times local):

2:50 p.m.

Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell says he isn’t concerned protests against the city’s plans to redevelop a park will turn into an Oahu version of demonstrations against a giant telescope on the Big Island.

Caldwell says Thursday’s arrests of 28 people at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park were different from the dozens of arrests on Mauna Kea, where protesters are blocking construction of the Thirty Meter Telescope.

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
President Biden to host the leaders of Japan and Korean for an August summit at Camp David
FILE - Louisiana State Penitentiary Warden Burl Cain discusses the gurney used for lethal injections, Sept. 18, 2009, at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in Angola, La. After nearly every death row inmate in Louisiana asked for clemency en masse, the state's pardon board turned away all 56 petitions this week. Francis Abbott, executive director of Louisiana’s Board of Pardons and Committee on Parole, confirmed to the Associated Press on Friday, July 28, 2023, that none of the applicants are currently eligible. (AP Photo/Judi Bottoni, File)
All 56 Louisiana death row clemency petitions turned away for being ineligible
FILE - Southern California players and coaches celebrate after defeating Stanford 31-28 in the Pac-12 Conference championship NCAA college football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, Dec. 1, 2017. Colorado becomes the third school to leave the Pac-12 in the last year, joining UCLA and USC, which are joining the Big Ten next year. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
Column: A bold prognostication of what college football will look like a decade from now

Opponents say the Oahu project will increase traffic and disturb ancient Hawaiian burials.

As a compromise, Caldwell’s administration is only proceeding with the first phase of the project, which includes a playground and parking stalls. He says it’s in an area that isn’t near any burials.

Honolulu police spokeswoman Michelle Yu says protesters were arrested without incident and booked for obstructing a highway or public passageway. They were released after each posting $100 bail.

Caldwell says the arrests happened respectfully and peacefully.

___

1 p.m.

Honolulu police arrested 28 protesters blocking access to a park that city officials want to redevelop.

Police spokeswoman Michelle Yu previously said there were 33 people arrested and then later corrected the number to 28.

Yu says the protesters were arrested without incident Thursday at the entrance to Waimanalo Bay Beach Park. She says they were booked for obstructing a highway or public passageway. They were released after each posting $100 bail.

Opponents say the city’s $32 million redevelopment project in unneeded and unwanted. They also say it will increase traffic and displace a native bat, among other concerns.

Hawaii News Now reports the park renovation project had widespread support when plans were first announced a decade ago. The project has gained opposition this year.

The morning scene with protesters singing, crying and sitting on the ground facing police echoes an ongoing protest on Hawaii’s tallest mountain. Protesters are at Mauna Kea blocking construction of a giant telescope.

___

11 a.m.

Honolulu police have arrested at least two dozen protesters who were blocking access to a park that city officials want to redevelop.

Protesters started gathering early Thursday in anticipation of construction equipment and crews returning to Waimanalo Bay Beach Park.

Opponents say the city’s $32 million redevelopment project in unneeded and unwanted. They also say it will increase traffic and displace a native bat, among other concerns.

Hawaii News Now reports the park renovation project had widespread support when plans were first announced a decade ago. The project has gained opposition this year.

The morning scene with protesters singing, crying and sitting on the ground facing police echoes an ongoing protest on Hawaii’s tallest mountain. Protesters are at Mauna Kea blocking construction of a giant telescope.

___

This story has been corrected to show that 28 people were arrested, not the 33 initially reported by Honolulu police..