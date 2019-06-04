FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Ore. bans texting sexually explicit images without consent

 
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Texting sexually explicit images of another person without their consent will be illegal under an Oregon measure on its way to the governor.

Lawmakers voted to close a loophole within the state’s so-called ‘revenge porn’ law. The measure makes the nonconsensual spread of intimate images illegal in any medium.

Previously Oregon only banned the spread of intimate pictures posted on internet websites.

The Cyber Civil Rights Initiative reports that 45 states have laws cracking down on ‘revenge porn,’ or the practice of sharing intimate photos to get revenge on a former sexual partner.

The group also reported in 2017 that nearly 16 percent of women and 10 percent of men said they had been threatened or victimized by nonconsensual pornography.