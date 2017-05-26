Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Authorities: Missing woman’s body found buried near Prescott

 
PRESCOTT, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a missing Prescott-area woman has been found buried in a remote area.

Yavapai County Sheriff’s officials say the body of 39-year-old Sandra Pagniano was discovered around noon Friday about 10 northwest of her home outside of Prescott.

No other details were immediately released.

Pagniano’s husband was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of second-degree murder and booked into jail on a $2 million bond. It’s unclear if 55-year-old David Pagniano has a lawyer yet.

Sheriff’s deputies took a missing person report Sunday on Sandra Pagniano.

Investigators say the couple was separated but lived together with their two children, ages 8 and 12.

Sheriff’s detectives say they developed information that Sandra Pagniano may have been harmed or killed by her husband and undisclosed evidence led to his arrest.