Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
This exhibit from video released by the House Select Committee, shows President Donald Trump recording a video statement on the afternoon of Jan. 6, 2021, from the Rose Garden, displayed at a hearing by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (House Select Committee via AP)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

5 California Things to Know for Today

By The Associated Press
 
Your daily look at late-breaking California news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. HILLARY CLINTON

Democratic candidate cancels California fund-raising trip after being diagnosed with pneumonia.

2. ISRAEL-FACEBOOK

Israeli leaders say they’ll work with Facebook to address incitement on the social media network.

3. MISSING DANCER

Investigators find body of professional dancer along road in Angeles National Forest.

4. ALEXIS ARQUETTE

Transgender character actress and member of show business family dies in Los Angeles.

5. LANDON DONOVAN

MLS career goal leader ends retirement, returns to LA Galaxy in 4-2 victory over Orlando City.