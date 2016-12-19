Former owner of Vermont bar fined after crash that killed 3

CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Liquor Control Board says the former owner of a bar was fined $15,000 and had its liquor licenses revoked in connection with a one-car crash that killed three people in March.

The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2gRn8xg ) the decision to fine The Edgewater Inc. was announced Dec. 1 and came after an investigation by the Department of Liquor Control.

The Edgewater formerly owned the Fishtail Tavern in Bomoseen. Authorities say 26-year-old Andrew Laramie, 24-year-old Caleb Kinney and 23-year-old Samantha Forrest had left the Fishtail Tavern and were later killed after crashing into a tree in Castleton.

The board found that the bar didn’t take the proper precautions to prevent the three deaths by serving the trio when they were visibly intoxicated and not preventing them from getting in the car.

