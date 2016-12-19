Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
People carry an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Former owner of Vermont bar fined after crash that killed 3

 
Share

CASTLETON, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Liquor Control Board says the former owner of a bar was fined $15,000 and had its liquor licenses revoked in connection with a one-car crash that killed three people in March.

The Rutland Herald reports (http://bit.ly/2gRn8xg ) the decision to fine The Edgewater Inc. was announced Dec. 1 and came after an investigation by the Department of Liquor Control.

The Edgewater formerly owned the Fishtail Tavern in Bomoseen. Authorities say 26-year-old Andrew Laramie, 24-year-old Caleb Kinney and 23-year-old Samantha Forrest had left the Fishtail Tavern and were later killed after crashing into a tree in Castleton.

The board found that the bar didn’t take the proper precautions to prevent the three deaths by serving the trio when they were visibly intoxicated and not preventing them from getting in the car.

___

Information from: Rutland Herald, http://www.rutlandherald.com/