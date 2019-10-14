India restores post-paid cellphone services in Kashmir

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

India restores post-paid cellphone services in Kashmir

By AIJAZ HUSSAIN and SHEIKH SAALIQ
 
Share

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Postpaid cellphone services were restored in India-administered Kashmir on Monday, more than two months after India’s government downgraded the region’s semi-autonomy and imposed a security and communications lockdown.

Landline phones were restored in the region last month, but the ban on more than 2 million prepaid mobile connections and internet services will continue.

Authorities fear that insurgents and separatists demanding independence from Indian rule will use the internet to provoke protests in the region that could morph into large-scale street demonstrations.

Tensions in Kashmir, which is divided between Pakistan and India but claimed by both in its entirety, have escalated since New Delhi’s surprise decision in early August to downgrade the region’s semi-autonomy. India followed the move by sending in tens of thousands of extra troops, detaining thousands of people and blocking cellphone and internet services.

Other news
AP News Verification
Claims of roadside workers being given fentanyl-laced water by strangers are without merit
Park guests stroll past the statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse in the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Friday, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. Disney is asking a Florida judge to toss out a lawsuit filed by Gov. Ron DeSantis' appointees to Disney World's governing district. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
Judge refuses to dismiss lawsuit against Disney’s efforts to neutralize governing district takeover
An Augusta University campus map sits off Laney Walker Boulevard on June 27,j 2023. Georgia’s attorney general says a plan to take over Augusta University’s hospitals complies with state law and may proceed. Marietta-based Wellstar Health System wants to take over Augusta University Medical Center and the neighboring Children’s Hospital of Georgia, as well as the rights to build a 100-bed hospital in Columbia County. (Katie Goodale /The Augusta Chronicle via AP)
Legal approval puts takeover of Augusta University hospitals a step closer

Residents appeared relieved Monday after facing difficulties during the long communications embargo. But the region continues to simmer with anger.

“It is a relief,” said Mohammad Akram, a trader. He was, however, quick to add how Kashmiris are expected “to thank the government for giving them basic amenities.”

Some said that having no lines of communication for the past two months was akin to living in the Stone Age.

“Thank you, India. You have finally decided to partially restore our digital rights,” said Sameer Ahmad, a college student. “When will you restore our political rights?”

Facing international pressure to ease people’s suffering and restore normal life, Indian authorities announced last week that they would allow tourists back into the region after ordering them to leave in August because of security concerns. The government has said that internet facilities are being opened at tourist spots in the region.

“Whatever India does in Kashmir, it is driven to consolidate its position,” said Ali Mohammad, a schoolteacher. “They stopped phones and internet services to stop us from registering protests. Now they are restoring these services to cater to tourists and declare normalcy in Kashmir.”

The authorities have put out newspaper ads aiming to send across a message of normalcy in the region. A full-page advertisement in Friday’s Greater Kashmir daily urged people to reopen their shops and send their children back to school.

Authorities also released three low-ranking politicians in the region last week. However, prominent Kashmiri politicians, including some who have historically accepted India’s sovereignty over the disputed Muslim-majority region, remain detained in their homes or in jails.

AIJAZ HUSSAIN
Hussain is a correspondent based in Kashmir, India