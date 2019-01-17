FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Police investigating infant seriously injured at his home

 
VASSALBORO, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police say they are investigating how a 6-month-old baby suffered serious injuries inside his home.

Blaze Wood was taken to an Augusta hospital on Jan. 2 and then airlifted to Maine Medical Center the next day, where he remains for treatment. Police say the boy was living with his father.

The Kennebec Sheriff’s Office initially began the investigation and has asked state police to assist. Detectives have conducted interviews with the father and continue to investigate the possible causes of the baby’s injuries.