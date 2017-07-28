Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs, Iowa. Many state Republican parties made changes to their rules ahead of the 2020 election by adding more winner-take-all contests and requiring candidates to earn higher percentages of the vote to claim any delegates. Those changes all benefit a frontrunner, a position Trump has held despite his mounting legal peril, blame for his party's lackluster performance in the 2022 elections and the turbulent years of his presidency. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)
Potential indictment looms over Trump
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Governor removes long-debated lake boat launch from agenda

 
Share

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has removed from the Executive Council agenda a permit extension for a long-debated boat ramp proposed for Lake Sunapee in Newbury, saying “enough is enough.”

The Republican governor said the Wild Goose Site project has been debated for the last 20 years, and “it is time to put an end to this flawed plan.”

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has been seeking permits for the launch. The state bought the land years ago to build the public access ramp for New Hampshire’s sixth largest lake. It said existing access is not adequate. Local officials and the Lake Sunapee Protective Association have opposed the plan, saying it’s unsafe.

Sununu said public access to the state’s waterways is important and essential, and the state will work with the residents to find a better solution to ensure greater public access.