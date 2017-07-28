Governor removes long-debated lake boat launch from agenda

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has removed from the Executive Council agenda a permit extension for a long-debated boat ramp proposed for Lake Sunapee in Newbury, saying “enough is enough.”

The Republican governor said the Wild Goose Site project has been debated for the last 20 years, and “it is time to put an end to this flawed plan.”

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department has been seeking permits for the launch. The state bought the land years ago to build the public access ramp for New Hampshire’s sixth largest lake. It said existing access is not adequate. Local officials and the Lake Sunapee Protective Association have opposed the plan, saying it’s unsafe.

Sununu said public access to the state’s waterways is important and essential, and the state will work with the residents to find a better solution to ensure greater public access.