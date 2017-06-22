Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Body of missing Gold Bar man recovered from river

 
MONROE, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a man missing northeast of Seattle has been found in the Skykomish River near Monroe.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says deputies recovered 71-year-old Olaf Eriksen’s body Thursday afternoon after three men who were fishing and discovered the body called 911.

The men told 911 they found Eriksen’s body in the water.

The sheriff’s office says Ericksen, who lived in Gold Bar, had been missing since Monday.

The Snohomish County Medical Examiner will determine his cause and manner of death.