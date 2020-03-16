Anchorage mayor closing bars, gyms amid virus concerns

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

Anchorage mayor closing bars, gyms amid virus concerns

By BECKY BOHRER
 
Share

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — The mayor of Anchorage signed an order Monday closing gyms and entertainment venues and barring restaurants, bars and other establishments from offering dine-in service to the public through the rest of March amid concerns over the new coronavirus.

The order, signed by Mayor Ethan Berkowitz, also would close self-serve buffets and salad bars. The order would not apply to drive-thrus or take out or delivery services. Grocery stores would remain open, according to a release from his office.

The restrictions take effect at 5 p.m. Monday and extend through March 31. Dine-in service for food or beverages at bars, breweries and restaurants will be barred during that time, the mayor’s office said. Entertainment venues, which his office said includes theaters, gyms and bingo halls, will be closed during that time.

Gatherings of at least 50 people in Anchorage also will be prohibited, though the order states this does not apply to the day-to-day operations of organizations such as businesses, universities or daycares that are not already subject to closure.

Other news
Seattle Storm coach Noelle Quinn, left, welcomes Jewell Loyd back to the bench during the second half of the team's WNBA basketball game against the Chicago Sky on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Chicago. The Storm won 83-74. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Magbegor has 17 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists, Storm snaps 10-game skid with 83-74 win over Sky
FILE - This March 23, 2023, booking photo provided by the Cheshire Police Department shows Dennis Hernandez, former UConn football player and older brother of late New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez. Dennis is now facing federal threatening and stalking charges. Authorities say he threatened to shoot up the University of Connecticut and kill three people in another state. He was ordered held after his appearance Friday, July 28, 2023, in a Hartford federal court. (Cheshire Police Department via AP, File)
Aaron Hernandez’s brother now facing federal charges over alleged threatening messages
Lee Hodges tees off on the fourth hole during the second round of the 3M Open golf tournament at Tournament Players Club on Friday, July 28, 2023, in Blaine, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
Lee Hodges leads the 3M Open, while Justin Thomas misses the cut to hurt his playoff hopes

“By making sacrifices now, we reduce the likelihood that we will pay a larger cost later,” Berkowitz said in a release.

Gov. Mike Dunleavy said he has not yet felt the need to enact such restrictions statewide. If someone who lives in Alaska tests positive, “we would then give serious consideration to limiting the ability for folks to go to restaurants, movie theaters, etc., statewide. We’re not there yet.”

Late Monday, Dr. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer, said two men in the Fairbanks area tested positive for the virus after traveling in the Lower 48, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

These would bring to three the number of reported cases in Alaska. State officials last week said a man, described as a foreign national on a cargo flight, had tested positive.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

On Monday, House Speaker Bryce Edgmon asked Dunleavy’s administration to work with the Legislature to consider “any and all proposals” to address economic effects of COVID-19. Dunleavy told reporters the administration is taking the economic impacts seriously, with more details expected in the coming days.

Last week, the University of Alaska announced an extension of spring break to give faculty time to develop alternative ways to provide classes. Students generally are expected to take courses remotely for the rest of the spring semester, starting March 23.

State education Commissioner Michael Johnson on Friday said K-12 students would not attend school through March 27 and that districts during that time would work on plans for remote-delivery of schooling should that become necessary.

The department of education Monday said residential school programs should begin returning students to their families and home communities. Residential school staff would work on plans to remotely deliver classes through the end of the school year, the department said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Dan Sullivan’s annual address to state lawmakers, which was scheduled for Tuesday, has been cancelled. Sullivan spokesman Mike Anderson said a break in the U.S. Senate calendar that would have allowed Sullivan to be in Alaska was canceled.

The Alaska Legislature has restricted access to the state Capitol in response to virus concerns.