Former owner of Georgia apartment complex settles lawsuit

ATLANTA (AP) — The Former owner of an apartment complex in Atlanta has settled a lawsuit that claimed poor security led to the death of a teen nearly three years ago.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported the former owner of Creekside Forest Apartment Homes reached a $3 million settlement.

The newspaper reported Cheskel Meisels of New York reached the settlement after a 2016 shooting killed 15-year-old Jaylon Maddox and injured 27-year-ld Justin Sellers.

Meisels acknowledged in a deposition the development spiraled out of control before public outrage rose over the conditions.

After DeKalb county officials threatened to demolish the complex, Meisels’ company, Creekside by TAG, sold it to Falcon GA Investments in 2017. The new owners are in the process of renovations.

Bruce Datrez Howard was convicted of murder and robbery last year.

___

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com