Family of boy left on school bus gets $200,000 settlement

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — The family of a second-grade autistic boy who was left on a Florida school bus for more than five hours in 2015 will receive a $200,000 settlement from Palm Beach County public schools.

The school board approved the payment on Wednesday to settle a lawsuit brought by the 7-year-old boy’s parents, Eva Palomino and Eddi Guevara.

The child boarded the bus to head to J.C. Mitchell Elementary in Boca Raton on Oct. 12, 2015, but never made it to the campus, the Palm Beach Post reported. He remained on board as the bus picked up and dropped off middle school students and was still on board when the driver and bus aide returned the vehicle to the bus depot in Boynton Beach.

The driver and aid then left the bus without doing a thorough inspection, officials said. The newspaper said Weather Underground recorded the temperatures in the low 80s that day.

The bus, which was equipped for disabled students, didn’t have an alarm that would have sounded until someone physically turned it off. So, drivers and aides were required to check for children ad then hand an “EMPTY” sign on the rear window of the bus, the newspaper reported. That is a requirement included in the district’s bus driver handbook.

A mechanic found the boy on the bus later in the day. He didn’t require medical treatment, officials said.

Both the driver and aide were arrested on child neglect charges.

The family sued the school board for negligence in 2017, seeking compensation for mental anguish suffered by the child who also required counseling, court records show. A jury in December awarded the family $424,600.

The school board appealed the verdict. The parties agreed to settle for $200,000, which is the maximum that someone can recover for government wrongdoing in Florida without a special act by the state Legislature.