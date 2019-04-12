Small plane crashes on baseball field; 2 in aircraft hurt

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — Authorities say a small plane crashed onto a high school baseball field in Connecticut, injuring two occupants of the aircraft but no one on the ground.

Police Sgt. Christopher Fry says the plane went down at H.C. Wilcox Technical High School in Meriden around 7 p.m. Thursday. No one was on the field.

The plane took down power lines, knocking out electricity to about 17,000 customers.

One occupant of the plane got out under their own power, but the other needed to be extracted by emergency personnel. They were taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life threatening. No names were released.

Authorities say it appears the pilot had been practicing “touch-and-go” takeoffs at a nearby airport when the aircraft lost power.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.