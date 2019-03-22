FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Golden Gate Bridge toll to cost nearly $10 by 2023

 
Share

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A trip across the Golden Gate Bridge is about to get more expensive.

The Press Democrat reports Golden Gate Bridge officials voted Friday to raise tolls up to $9.75 by 2023.

The first increase will come in July when a trip from the North Bay from San Francisco will rise from $7 to $7.35.

The toll hikes are expected to raise an estimated $100 million over five years and help transportation officials buy another ferry boat to meet growing demand and add service between Larkspur and San Francisco.

According to the California Department of Transportation, between 112,000 and 119,000 motorists use the 1.7-mile span each day.

___

Information from: The Santa Rosa Press Democrat, http://www.pressdemocrat.com