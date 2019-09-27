Police end standoff with man who threatened hospital workers

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who had numerous guns seized from his house by police earlier this month was taken into custody Friday for allegedly threatening his wife with a knife, police said.

Joseph Sander, 52, engaged police in an hourlong standoff from inside his home. He was taken into custody around noon after speaking with crisis negotiators, Lt. Terry Blake said. No charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon.

Police responded after a woman reported Sander had been threatening her and chased her with a knife, Blake said.

Efforts to reach Sander by email and phone for comment were not successful.

In a call to the state Department of Health earlier this month, Sander allegedly threatened hospital workers at Stamford Hospital, The Hour newspaper reported. During the call, he allegedly said hospital workers were “lucky he didn’t shoot the place up” for his alleged experience at the hospital back in 2012, according to a firearm seizure warrant.

The next day, police seized seven handguns, two rifles and a shotgun, along with ammunition, from Sander’s home on a warrant for a “person posing risk to self or others.”

Police also seized firearms from Sander in 2011 after he allegedly threatened his wife’s parents and threatened to shoot police, according to the newspaper. The firearms were later returned to him.

No guns were found inside the home Friday after Sander was taken into custody, police said.

