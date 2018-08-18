FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Former Winder Mayor Lamar “Buddy” Ouzts dies at 82

 
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — Funeral services have been held for former Winder Mayor Lamar “Buddy” Ouzts.

Ouzts, who led the city from 1981 to 2007, died Wednesday. He was 82.

The Athens Banner-Herald reports Ouzts, a lifelong resident of Winder, was a man deeply involved in his community, giving his energies to adult literacy, programs for youth, battered women, the elderly and health agencies.

Pam Wilkes, Ouzts’ daughter, described her father as a “very caring individual” who loved Winder and Georgia football.

Outzs served in the National Guard, was a self-taught banjo player and an airplane pilot.

Retired Winder Fire Chief Ray Mattison says Ouzts hired him in 1992 and they grew close over the years. He says Ouzts loved helping people and will be missed.

___

Information from: Athens Banner-Herald, http://www.onlineathens.com