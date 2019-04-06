FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Man declines judge’s plea to ‘come clean’ on slaying motive

 
Share

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A man declined a judge’s plea to “come clean and tell us why” as he was sentenced to a life term in the murder of wife a year ago in northwestern Pennsylvania.

Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender told John Grazioli that “no one was going to believe” his story that the shooting was an accident stemming from his inexperience with firearms. The Erie Times-News reported.

Grazioli, 45, was convicted of first -degree murder in February in the death of 31-year-old Amanda Grazioli. Brabender imposed the mandatory life term without possibility of parole Friday and added 10 to 20 months on weapons counts.

“You inflicted pain on so many people,” Brabender told Grazioli, who declined to speak on advice of his lawyer, who cited “a likely appeal” and a wrongful death suit by the victim’s estate. “What people had to go through with this dramatic and emotional and intimate trial.”

Other news
FILE - The seal of the Department of Defense is seen on the podium at the Pentagon, Sept. 27, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden will sign an executive order that gives decisions on the prosecution of serious military crimes, including sexual assault, to independent military attorneys, taking that power away from victims' commanders. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Biden orders changes to the military code of justice for sexual assault victims
FILE - Local residents sing a theme song written by protesters "Glory be to thee" at a shopping mall in Hong Kong on Sept. 11, 2019. A Hong Kong court rejected Friday, July 28, 2023, a government-requested ban on broadcasting or distributing the protest song “Glory to Hong Kong," in a landmark decision that rejected a challenge to freedom of expression in the city.(AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
Hong Kong court rejects government-requested ban on protest song ‘Glory to Hong Kong’
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines

Grazioli contended that he accidentally shot 31-year-old Amanda Grazioli in March 2018 while showing her a gun he bought for her birthday. Prosecutors said he left a note saying he shot the victim and told his ex-wife, with whom he was involved in a custody battle.

“Your tale of events was so inconsistent and so wrong,” Brabender said Friday. “The true motive behind this murder has really never been revealed.”

Prosecutors said Grazioli shot his wife in the back of the head in their Millcreek home, then used her phone to text a co-worker that she couldn’t come to work that day. They said then lunched at a tavern, attended a children’s Mass at a church where his children attended school, told his ex-wife about the slaying and then drove to a cathedral to speak with a priest and was arrested there.

The victim’s mother, Denise Katz, said she felt “manipulated” by the defendant, a person she had “loved, trusted and treated like a son.”

“After Amanda’s death, we uncovered so many lies and deceptions,” she said.

Assistant District Attorney Erin Connelly said after Friday’s hearing that Grazioli’s motive is unlikely ever to be revealed.

“I think that’s one thing we’re never going to know,” she said. “John’s the only one that knows that, and he’s never going to tell us the truth.”

___

Information from: Erie Times-News, http://www.goerie.com