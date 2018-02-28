FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Obama not bidding for top United Nations post

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Former President Barack Obama never campaigned to become U.N. secretary-general, despite a false story claiming he had announced a bid and was consulting others.

A story appearing on more than two dozen websites says Obama is seeking the job “to advance his globalist agenda on the world stage.” Obama’s office says the story is not true and he’s happy as a private citizen.

A secretary-general also generally doesn’t campaign, but has to be nominated first by the U.N. Security Council. Any one of that council’s permanent members (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States) could veto the selection.

The story also incorrectly refers to Obama attempting to follow Secretary General Ban Ki-moon. Ban left the post in 2016 and was succeeded by Antonio Guterres.