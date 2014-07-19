Lightning a threat to ND saltwater disposal sites

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Lightning a threat to ND saltwater disposal sites

By JOSH WOOD
 
Share

WILLISTON, N.D. (AP) — Three massive fires since the beginning of June have highlighted the threat lightning poses in the North Dakota oil patch, and in each case it was tanks that store the toxic saltwater associated with drilling — not the oil wells or drilling rigs — that were to blame.

The lightning-sparked fires destroyed the groups of silo-like storage tanks at the three locations, which are among more than 440 sites in North Dakota where so-called saltwater is stored before being pumped into permanent disposal sites miles underground. In each case, the fires burned for days, spewing noxious black smoke into the air and literally salting the earth.

Although disposal tanks aren’t likely more susceptible to lightning strikes than similar structures that jut out over the prairie, their fiberglass components and combustible contents make it very likely they’ll go up in flames when they are hit.

“You’re creating the perfect mixture for ignition,” said Bruce Kaiser, president of the Clearwater, Florida-based Lightning Master Corporation, which is one of several companies that provide lightning protection systems to oil field facilities. “Counterintuitively, it’s the water tanks that blow up, not the oil tanks.”

Other news
FILE - Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in Norfolk Southern's Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., June 17, 2023. The costs associated with Norfolk Southern's fiery February derailment in Ohio have more than doubled to $803 million as the railroad works to clean up the mess and moves forward with all the related lawsuits. Norfolk Southern recorded another $416 million charge related to the East Palestine derailment on Thursday as part of its second-quarter earnings. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
Norfolk Southern says cost of fiery Ohio derailment doubles to $803 million as cleanup continues
FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it’s the warmest month on record
FILE - Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) carries the ball against New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis. Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is scheduled to visit with the New York Jets this weekend, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.The former Minnesota Vikings star, who turns 28 in August, could join a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)
Free agent running back Dalvin Cook meeting with Jets this weekend, AP source says

Also called brine, saltwater is a byproduct of oil production that is between 10 and 30 times saltier than seawater and that contains oil residue when it is put in the tanks, where gas vapors also collect. Companies allow the liquid to settle and separate, then skim and sell off the oil to pad their profits while injecting what remains into the ground.

Due to brine’s corrosiveness, companies would have to replace their disposal tanks every few years if they were just metal, so they commonly use tanks made of or lined with fiberglass, which last longer.

Metal-only tanks would allow the electricity to pass through them and into the ground more easily than those with fiberglass, said John Jensenius, a lightning safety expert at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

“Because fiberglass is more resistant to electrical charge movement, it’s going to heat up. That’s why you’re seeing the fires,” he said.

Despite the risks posed by lightning, North Dakota doesn’t require companies to install any protections. Some do it anyway — the owner of tanks near the town of Ross that were struck June 27 estimates it will cost $2 million to replace them and clean up the site. But others apparently are unaware of the threat or are willing to take their chances to save money.

Kaiser, who said lightning can affect disposal tanks a quarter-mile away, said the protection systems his company installs can run $1,500 per tank, or less.

Protecting all of the tanks at a single site can run in the tens of thousands of dollars, but the cost of not doing so can be much greater, said Peter Carpenter, an executive vice president at another such company, Lightning Eliminators.

“When one tank goes, to be honest with you, it’s like a domino effect,” said Carpenter. “When one tank goes, you lose the majority of tanks in that battery.”

The fires destroyed nearly all of the storage tanks at the three North Dakota sites that have been struck since the start of June.

Only three of the 14 tanks were left standing after the fire at the site near Ross, where the roughly 24,360 gallons of oil was spilled or burned off and about 75,600 gallons of brine was spilled, according to the state. Alan Krenek, the chief financial officer for the site’s owner, Basic Energy Services, said it is standard procedure for the Fort Worth, Texas-based company to install lightning protection systems at its sites, but that it hadn’t been installed yet at that one.

But “just because you have lightning protection equipment on board doesn’t necessarily mean that it won’t happen,” said Krenek.

Indeed, the owners of the other two sites that burned say they had taken precautions, but to no avail.

The most recent, a July 7 strike at a facility next to a popular highway truck stop near the town of Alexander that burned for days, spilled about 118,146 gallons of brine and spilled or burned off roughly 27,258 gallons of oil. Fred Kershisnik, the president of the site’s owner, 1804 Operating, told The Associated Press that the site was grounded and the company thought it had taken all the steps to minimize the risks lightning posed, but will be reviewing how it protects sites.

A June 1 lightning strike on an Oasis Petroleum saltwater disposal facility in Williams County sparked a fire that completely destroyed the facility, spilling or burning off about 630 gallons of oil and about 50,400 gallons of brine. Oasis’ vice president of finance, Richard Robuck, told the AP that the company had implemented lightning prevention measures at the site before it was struck.

___

Contact Josh Wood at https://twitter.com/JWoodAP