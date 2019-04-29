FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Suspect leads cops through 3 county chase, fires at deputies

 
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A suspect wanted for stealing a truck led authorities on a high-speed chase through several Florida counties, firing several shots at deputies until he was apprehended.

Florida Highway Patrol officials say 22-year-old Travis Duane Lovett tried to run over two Citrus County Sheriff’s deputies after they tried to pull him over Sunday. They followed Lovett into Hernando County where authorities say he fired three rounds from a back window of the vehicle at the deputies. One bullet struck a trooper’s front windshield.

The chase continued into Sumter county where authorities say they were able to stop the suspect, causing him to flip the vehicle several times.

Lovett was ejected from the truck and airlifted to the hospital. His condition was not known.