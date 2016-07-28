High-ranking police official shot to death in Nicaragua

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Nicaraguan officials say a high-ranking national police officer has been shot to death outside his home.

The National Police said in a statement Thursday that Maj. Buenaventura Miranda Fitoria was commander of the Boaco department about 55 miles (88 kilometers) west of Managua. He was killed Wednesday night as he parked his car.

Government spokeswoman Rosario Murillo says Miranda had just returned from a weekly meeting with government officials around 10 p.m. His family had entered the home, and when he returned to park the car he was shot in the head.

Miranda is the highest-ranking police officer killed since 2002. He had worked in various areas, including counter-drug operations. , and was a co-founder of the country’s police force 37 years ago.