Inmate, 24, dies after losing consciousness in Curry County

COOS BAY, Ore. (AP) — A 24-year-old female inmate was taken off life support and died after going into cardiac arrest at the Curry County Jail.

The Oregon State Police said Wednesday that Cassadi Renee Bond, of Harbor, told deputies she used heroin before her arrest Oct. 19 on an outstanding warrant.

Two days later, she was found unconscious in her cell and taken to Curry County Hospital.

She died on Oct. 27 after being taken off life support.

Bond was being observed by corrections deputies and the jail nurse for signs of heroin withdrawal when she lost consciousness.

The death is being investigated by the Oregon State Police, the Curry County district attorney’s office and the Curry County medical examiner’s office.