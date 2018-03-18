FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Inmates captured after escaping correctional facility

 
YAZOO CITY, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say two inmates have been captured after escaping a correctional facility in Mississippi this week.

Yazoo County Sheriff’s Department officials told WAPT-TV on Saturday that Richard Johnson Jr. was arrested first and Reginald Luckett was captured several hours later at his father’s house. Both inmates escaped the Yazoo County Regional Facility on Thursday.

Investigators believe both men escaped through a fence.

Luckett was in jail on burglary charges, and Johnson was about to be indicted on a murder charge.

Court records show Luckett was convicted in 2008 for a jail escape with another inmate the previous year. He escaped the Yazoo County jail in 2007 and pleaded guilty to that charge a little more than a year later.