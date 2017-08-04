Teen acquitting of fatally stabbing Syracuse woman, 18

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A Syracuse teen has been acquitted of fatally stabbing an 18-year-old woman but convicted of breaking into her apartment to steal her 60-inch television.

Farod Mosley was 17 when he was arrested and charged with killing Jada Dame in January 2016. His lawyer argued that the prosecution’s key witness was the real killer. Both men had spent a lot of time at Dame’s apartment and attorney Charles Keller said the killing was over a love triangle.

The prosecution said there was enough physical evidence to convict Mosley of murder.

The jury decided Thursday night that Mosley wasn’t guilty of murder but was guilty of stealing the TV, which he sold on Facebook.

Mosley faces up to 15 years in prison for burglary.