FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Early southern Illinois radio-TV personality Erv Coppi dies

 
CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — One of southern Illinois’ earliest and best-known radio and TV stars has died.

The (Carbondale) Southern Illinoisan reports that Erv Coppi died this week at 92.

Longtime friend Joey Helleny says everyone in southern Illinois knew Coppi from the 1960s through the ‘80s.

Coppi was a World War II veteran and college graduate when he started at WFRX in West Frankfort. He covered the December 1951 Orient #2 coal mine explosion which killed 119.

His biggest radio hit came when he moved to WGGH in Marion. He simulated a live audience for “Egyptian Ballroom” and announced each big-band record as if the artist were live.

He joined public television station WSIU in 1969. “Uncle Erv” hosted “Movie Night” and used an encyclopedic knowledge to introduce classic and horror films.