Vermont reviewing security after Montpelier shooter scare

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is reviewing security procedures in state buildings after a lockdown that followed a report of a person with a gun entering a Montpelier building.

No threat was found following the incident last Friday that led to the lockdown of state buildings for several hours.

Administration Secretary Suzanne Young tells the Times Argus that the review of security protocols that is underway is all the more important because of the wave of mass shootings that have taken place across the nation.

Young says that after officials were told of the threat the emergency procedures were followed.

Montpelier Police say law enforcement was notified shortly after 11 a.m. Friday that two people witnessed someone with “a long gun” entering the building where the Vermont Tax Department is located.

