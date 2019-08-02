Mexico City police seize e-scooters, shared bikes

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico City police have begun carting off hundreds of Lime electric scooters and Mobike private shared bikes, because the companies haven’t paid concessionary fees.

The city’s transport department said Thursday that 121 Lime scooters and 105 orange Mobikes were taken off the streets and sidewalks.

Lime said “there is no legal framework” for taking the scooters.

Lime noted that the theft of scooters is a challenge for providers in Mexico City and said, “Surely the residents of Mexico City would like the police to dedicate themselves more to the issue of crime than administrative matters.”

One of the few firms that has paid the city a concessionary fee is Grin, which has temporarily ceased operations in Mexico City because so many of its two-wheeled units have been stolen.