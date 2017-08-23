Former boxer, son of convicted mobster, arrested

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island State Police say a former boxer whose father was convicted in a mob killing has been arrested on charges of violating his bail and a protective order.

Police say 43-year-old Jarrod Tillinghast, of Providence, turned himself in on Tuesday. The Providence Journal reports (http://bit.ly/2g3r9Ug ) that he was wanted for violating his ex-wife’s no-contact order. Police say that triggered a bail violation for a pending DUI charge.

His lawyer, Christopher Millea, said on Wednesday he could not immediately comment because he had not yet received a full police report. But he said they were “nothing more than allegations at this point.”

Tillinghast is the son of Gerald Tillinghast, who served time in prison for a mob-related killing.