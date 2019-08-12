Man charged with murder in wrong-way driving crash death

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man who court records say told an officer he was trying to kill himself by driving the wrong way on Interstate 80 has been charged with first-degree murder for the crash death of a Texas resident.

Iowa court records say 32-year-old Stephen Lucore also is charged with vehicular homicide, willful injury and serious injury by vehicle. Johnson County Jail records say Lucore remained in custody Monday, pending $1 million bail. His attorney didn’t immediately return an Associated Press call.

The Iowa State Patrol says Lucore did not turn on his headlights the night of June 16 as he drove 80 mph (128.7 kph) eastbound in the westbound I-80 lanes between Tiffin and Oxford. Lucore collided with another car, fatally injuring its driver. He was identified as 31-year-old David Sawyer, who lived in Frisco, Texas. Two of his passengers were injured.

A court document says Lucore told a trooper that he was trying to kill himself by driving against traffic.