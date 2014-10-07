Woman with womb transplant hopes to inspire others

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Woman with womb transplant hopes to inspire others

By MARIA CHENG
 
Share

The parents of the first baby born from a transplanted womb hope they can be an inspiration to others struggling with infertility — but that’s not why they did it.

After what they describe as a roller-coaster of a journey, the Swedish couple finally became parents last month, when the mother gave birth to a premature but healthy boy. For the couple, who spoke only on condition of anonymity because they don’t want their child to become a target of publicity, making history was an afterthought.

“Yes, we’re the first to do this, but that’s not the important thing,” the mother told The Associated Press during an interview at her home, on condition that the exact location not be revealed.

The important thing, she said, was that she has given birth to a son, more than two decades after being told that was medically impossible.

Other news
FILE - Nigel Farage speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC 2023, March 3, 2023, at National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Md. The chief executive of U.K. bank NatWest Group apologised Thursday July 20, 2023, to populist politician Nigel Farage after he complained that his bank account was shut down because the banking group didn't agree with his political views. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
CEO of royal banker Coutts resigns amid furor over closure of politician Nigel Farage’s account
Fans cheer before a Champions Cup soccer match between FC Barcelona and Arsenal FC, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
UEFA clears Barcelona for Champions League, warns investigation into ref payments can be reopened
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
Captain Horan sets the tone for United States at the Women’s World Cup

“We’ve been through so many things I couldn’t control, but now that this little fantastic boy is here I just feel relieved,” she said.

As for the inspiration: “I want people to know that what they think is impossible can happen.”

To mark their baby’s birth as a victory over their difficult journey to parenthood, they named him Vincent, which means “to conquer.”

The mother cradled her sleeping baby in a spotless, stylish two-story house where an errant pacifier on the kitchen counter was one of the only clues that a newborn was around.

She said she still could not believe she is a mother, after discovering at 15 that she had no womb and being told that she would never carry her own children. Now 36, she was one of nine women to receive a transplanted womb last year in a ground-breaking trial led by Dr. Mats Brannstrom, a professor of gynecology and obstetrics at the University of Gothenburg and Stockholm IVF.

Based in Gothenburg, Brannstrom has patients from all over Sweden, and several of them had received transplants before her. Separately, two other such transplants have been tried, in Saudi Arabia and Turkey.

So the new mother in Sweden said she never thought she might be the first to deliver a baby from a transplanted womb.

Her husband said the couple will be forever grateful to the 61-year-old woman who donated her uterus, the mother of one of his best friends. The woman — now the boy’s godmother — made the offer after hearing about the difficulties the young couple was having in starting a family.

“What she did for us was so amazing and selfless that the words ‘thank you’ don’t seem like enough,” the father said.

These days, the new parents are busy marveling at their baby’s expressive face and remarkably calm nature.

“He doesn’t really scream, but he makes these funny little sounds,” the mother said, comparing him to a kitten. Though his white wooden crib has a welcoming teddy bear and blankets, she said her son prefers to sleep between his parents in their bed.

She and her husband said they haven’t quite figured out how they will tell their son that he made medical history once he’s older.

“We will show him all the articles that were written and tell him everything we went through to get him,” she said. “Maybe he will be inspired to become a doctor.”