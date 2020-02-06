New Mexico pueblo’s housing for teachers poses hazards

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

New Mexico pueblo’s housing for teachers poses hazards

 
Share

ZUNI PUEBLO, N.M. (AP) — Housing units designed for teachers to alleviate a teacher shortage on a Native American pueblo in western New Mexico are posing hazards and are in dire need of repairs.

The teacher houses on Zuni Pueblo have poor foundations, lack erosion control mechanisms and need updated pipes, the Gallup Independent reports.

The Zuni Public School District has a total of 86 homes for teachers in its inventory. These homes include 36 houses built north of Zuni High School in 2002 by an Albuquerque company that installed overhead plumbing with little to no insulation. The structures were built without taking into consideration Zuni Pueblo’s particular needs and location, Jarvis Chopito, the Zuni Public School District maintenance supervisor, said.

“When we build our houses here in Zuni, we bury our water lines,” he said. “When they built the houses here, they were probably thinking of Albuquerque weather — or Florida. We don’t know what happened.”

Other news
Dallas Wings forward Satou Sabally, front right, works to the basket against Washington Mystics' Cyesha Goree, back right, in the first half of a WNBA basketball game, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
Sabally record first triple-double in franchise history as Wings beat Mystics 90=62
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani watches his solo home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in Toronto. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP)
Ohtani hits majors-best 39th HR before leaving game in Angels’ 4-1 loss to Blue Jays
New York Mets' Pete Alonso (20) celebrates with Francisco Alvarez (4) and Brett Baty (22) after Alonso hit a three-run home run against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Pete Alonso homers twice to help the Mets beat the Nationals 5-1

Zuni Pueblo has two other locations where teachers can rent affordable homes from the district, but these homes are in worse shape. They were built between the 1950s and 1970s, and they are outdated, posing significant hazards and liabilities due to asbestos, electrical problems, foundation issues, and poor insulation, according to Mark Archuleta, the support services director for the school district.

Over the years, the school district has been spending significant funds and resources to stabilize, insulate, and maintain these homes to continue providing affordable housing for outside teachers and administrators who come to work at Zuni.

“We need to be able to offer affordable, safe, and adequate housing to attract teachers to our pueblo,” said Jerome Haskie, a school board member who toured the teacher housing at Zuni last week.

For some time now, Haskie and the rest of the board, along with school district administrators and the Zuni Tribal Council, have been urging the state of New Mexico to amend provisions of funding distributions so that the school district can access its fair share of federal impact aid funds and use the money to upgrade facilities, create new programs and improve overall education at Zuni.

“If we did get 100% of our money, we could do a comprehensive plan for our teachers here so that we can develop a village here where kids have access to teachers outside of school,” Haskie said.

After a recent assessment conducted on the teacher homes, the district concluded that only 36 are in decent shape and can continue to house teachers, and they are all part of the batch built in 2002.

School district Director of Finance Martin Romine said the 36 homes built in 2002 were built mainly with the district’s operational funds for $10 million.

School districts around New Mexico are experiencing a teacher shortage. Housing remains an issue around towns and cities.