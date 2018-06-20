FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Maine ‘Trooper of the Year’ award goes to woman for 1st time

 
VASSALBORO, Maine (AP) — Maine State Police have bestowed the “Trooper of the Year” award on a woman for the first time.

State Police Detective Lauren Edstrom of Biddeford received the honor Tuesday at the annual state police awards ceremony at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in Vassalboro.

Col. John Cote, the state police chief, said Edstrom is regarded as one of Maine’s experts in children’s deaths. He called her a “seasoned investigator who has been involved in some of the toughest and heart-breaking death investigations in recent years.”

She is also a member of the evidence recovery team and serves on the state’s child death review board. She previously served as crisis negotiator, bomb dog handler and drug recognition expert.