Students protest bathroom lockdown with ‘Let Us Pee’ message

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — A group of Minnesota high school students is protesting administrators’ decision to lock some of the school bathrooms during class time.

The Star Tribune reports that the Let Us Pee Instagram page was originally launched as a tongue-in-cheek response to a new policy at Stillwater High School aimed at cutting down on vaping and vandalism. The page and corresponding website have since become a rallying cry for students.

The website includes a survey, petition, mission statement and rap song.

Principal Rob Rach says he didn’t anticipate a strong reaction to locking six of the 14 bathrooms, which are reopened briefly between classes. He says it’s common practice.

Student Rowan Bell-Myers says the student body has shown it can unite around a cause.

