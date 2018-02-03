Industry groups, native corporations support mine project

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — The comments from industry groups and native corporations in support of the waste and wastewater plans of a proposed mine in western Alaska have contrasted the opposition voiced by area residents.

KYUK-AM reports the industry groups and native corporations gave public comments that expressed trust and support for the Donlin Gold mine project during a hearing with state regulators in Anchorage last week.

Kuskokwim Corporation officials say the company is held to high standards, and its plans are responsible.

Other proponents have touted the project’s job creation and the potential economic benefits to the region.

In previous hearings in Bethel and Aniak, residents from along the Kuskokwim River say the potential benefits don’t outweigh the risk to the river, the land and the culture built on subsistence.

