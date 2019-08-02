List of missing in California’s deadliest wildfire down to 1

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
PARADISE, Calif. (AP) — Only one person remains listed as missing from the deadliest wildfire in California history after deputies found an Oroville woman.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said Friday that 47-year-old Wendy Carroll was aware she was considered missing but never contacted authorities to say she was safe because of possible legal issues.

The only person left unaccounted for from the 2018 Camp Fire is Sara Martinez-Fabila, although it’s uncertain if she was in the area at the time of the fire.

The list of missing went well over 1,000 following the Nov. 8 fire, heightening fears of hundreds dead from the fast-moving fire that decimated Paradise. The fire killed 85 people.

Investigators blame the fire on faulty equipment owned by the San Francisco-based utility Pacific Gas & Electric.